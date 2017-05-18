Intoxicated driver crashes Mercedes i...

Intoxicated driver crashes Mercedes into garbage truck in Perris, authorities say

Thursday May 18

A Murrieta woman who authorities say was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs crashed her Mercedes head-on into a garbage truck Tuesday, May 16, in Perris. Ashley Robinson was traveling west in the 300 block of 11th Street about 5 p.m. when she veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the truck, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release.

