From hot and sunny to cool with a chance of showers before the heat returns again.
Robert Hernandez, 6, and Levi Forgerson, 6, both from Murrieta cool off from the hot weather at the Eagle Soar Playground in Temecula Tuesday, May 23, 2017. A sweltering heat that had most of the Inland Empire baking on Tuesday is supposed to be replaced by milder conditions later in the week, but things won't necessarily stay that way through Memorial Day.
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|3 hr
|Klastrong
|73
|donate used shoes
|23 hr
|john
|2
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|May 21
|Ladymorgana
|32
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|May 21
|Ladymorgana
|221
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|May 21
|ceci
|3
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|May 16
|Jacey
|56
|Donate Unwanted Clothing (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Jonny S
|6
