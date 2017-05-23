From hot and sunny to cool with a chance of showers before the heat returns again.

Robert Hernandez, 6, and Levi Forgerson, 6, both from Murrieta cool off from the hot weather at the Eagle Soar Playground in Temecula Tuesday, May 23, 2017. A sweltering heat that had most of the Inland Empire baking on Tuesday is supposed to be replaced by milder conditions later in the week, but things won't necessarily stay that way through Memorial Day.

