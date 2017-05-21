CIF-SS baseball playoffs: Tuesday's second-round schedule

DIVISION 1 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Huntington Beach at Servite El Dorado at Dana Hills Vista Murrieta at Corona, 4 p.m. South Hills at Riverside North Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks at Redlands East Valley Dos Pueblos at Mater Dei Gahr at Foothill El Toro at Bishop Amat DIVISION 2 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. St. John Bosco at Woodbridge Rio Mesa at Glendora Village Christian at Etiwanda Newbury Park at Laguna Beach St. Bonaventure at Capistrano Valley Mira Costa at Ayala La Mirada at Palm Desert Moorpark at Edison DIVISION 3 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Quartz Hill at San Gorgonio Riverside Poly at Paso Robles Troy at El Segundo Walnut at Sierra Canyon Don Lugo at Santa Fe Canyon/Anaheim at Paraclete Crean Lutheran at Peninsula Righetti at Charter Oak DIVISION 4 Second round Tuesday, May 23, 3:15 p.m. Segerstrom at Tahquitz Santa Ynez at Wilson/Hacienda ... (more)

