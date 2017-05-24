Charges in Murrieta pursuit-turned-of...

Charges in Murrieta pursuit-turned-officer-involved shooting dona t include assault on officer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Lake Elsinore man who authorities say sparked a pursuit, an officer-involved shooting and a struggle with officers in a Murrieta cul-de-sac Thursday, May 18, has been charged in the incident - but not with assaulting an officer. Though Richard Gene Gates Jr., 41, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, he wasn't charged with that offense Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) Tue JOrge 57
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) May 29 Hemet 74
5 Bedroom house on Redhawk golf course. Amazing... May 29 Anonymous 2
News Probationer denies stabbing Lake Elsinore man May 29 Deluzchase 1
donate used shoes May 25 john 2
hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10) May 21 Ladymorgana 32
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) May 21 Ladymorgana 221
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC