Charges in Murrieta pursuit-turned-officer-involved shooting dona t include assault on officer

The Lake Elsinore man who authorities say sparked a pursuit, an officer-involved shooting and a struggle with officers in a Murrieta cul-de-sac Thursday, May 18, has been charged in the incident - but not with assaulting an officer. Though Richard Gene Gates Jr., 41, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, he wasn't charged with that offense Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.