Charges in Murrieta pursuit-turned-officer-involved shooting dona t include assault on officer
The Lake Elsinore man who authorities say sparked a pursuit, an officer-involved shooting and a struggle with officers in a Murrieta cul-de-sac Thursday, May 18, has been charged in the incident - but not with assaulting an officer. Though Richard Gene Gates Jr., 41, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, he wasn't charged with that offense Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Tue
|JOrge
|57
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|May 29
|Hemet
|74
|5 Bedroom house on Redhawk golf course. Amazing...
|May 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Probationer denies stabbing Lake Elsinore man
|May 29
|Deluzchase
|1
|donate used shoes
|May 25
|john
|2
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|May 21
|Ladymorgana
|32
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|May 21
|Ladymorgana
|221
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC