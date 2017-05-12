Campus free speech gets a needed defense
Ashton Whitty, left, 21, and Hailey Carlson, right, 24, University of California, Berkeley students, make their feelings known during a press conference held by the Berkeley College Republicans in Sproul Plaza on the Cal campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. American universities ought to be bastions of free expression, but as we too often find out, many have become inhospitable toward those with unpopular ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|MzGuerrera
|55
|Missing Fallbrook man may have met foul play
|Thu
|Well Well
|2
|What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09)
|May 6
|BUSTER
|64
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Apr 25
|RamRodzXXX
|221
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|lisa jones
|7
|Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|Leslie
|2
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|Apr 17
|adg986
|69
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC