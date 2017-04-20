Woman shot, killed boyfriend in Murrieta before killing herself, authorities confirm

A month after a couple was found dead in a Murrieta home, authorities confirmed that the woman shot and killed her boyfriend before killing herself. Michael McMillian, 53, and Heidi Herckt, 51, were found dead March 24 at a house in the 36000 block of Moonbrook Lane in Murrieta, Riverside County Coroner's officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.