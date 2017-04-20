Whata s cooking on Lake Elsinorea s M...

Whata s cooking on Lake Elsinorea s Main Street?

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

In April, the number of dining establishments in the core commercial section of Main Street will have more than doubled. "The fact that by the end of the month we'll have four brand new restaurants that have opened on Main Street downtown is awesome," Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kim Cousins said.

