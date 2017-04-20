Whata s cooking on Lake Elsinorea s Main Street?
In April, the number of dining establishments in the core commercial section of Main Street will have more than doubled. "The fact that by the end of the month we'll have four brand new restaurants that have opened on Main Street downtown is awesome," Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kim Cousins said.
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|Privera
|53
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|lisa jones
|7
|Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|Leslie
|2
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|Apr 17
|adg986
|69
|Garage Sale Menifee (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Ihateguysnamedralph
|3
|Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Mar '15)
|Apr 14
|Sandra
|2
|Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|Sandra
|4
