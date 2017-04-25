Temecula carjacking suspect uses stol...

Temecula carjacking suspect uses stolen truck to steal motorcycle

A Murrieta man was arrested Saturday, April 22, after authorities say he carjacked a truck and used it to steal a motorcycle in Temecula. The carjacking happened Wednesday evening, April 12, when a person was sitting in his pickup truck in front of a home in the 28000 block of Bristol Road and a man walked up to him with a handgun and demanded the truck, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

