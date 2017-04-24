San Bernardino man crossed 215 twice before being struck, killed
A San Bernardino man killed on the 215 Freeway in Murrieta on Saturday, April 22, had crossed the northbound lanes twice and was hit on his third cross, officers say. The California Highway Patrol was notified at 9:12 p.m. Saturday that a disabled minivan was in the left lane of the southbound 215, north of Clinton Keith Road, said Officer William Strom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|J_a_n
|63
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Apr 25
|RamRodzXXX
|221
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Apr 23
|rikki86
|54
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|lisa jones
|7
|Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|Leslie
|2
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|Apr 17
|adg986
|69
|Garage Sale Menifee (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Ihateguysnamedralph
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC