MurrietaNew mandatory fee to march in Murrieta Veterans Day Parade

New mandatory fee to march in Murrieta Veterans Day Parade

Friday Apr 7

A new mandatory fee to march in Murrieta's Veterans Day Parade is expected to raise thousands of dollars each year for construction of the city's Veterans Memorial. The new $25 fee replaces a voluntary donation system that made it difficult for staff to anticipate how much money would come in from year to year.

