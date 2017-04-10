MurrietaNew mandatory fee to march in Murrieta Veterans Day Parade
A new mandatory fee to march in Murrieta's Veterans Day Parade is expected to raise thousands of dollars each year for construction of the city's Veterans Memorial. The new $25 fee replaces a voluntary donation system that made it difficult for staff to anticipate how much money would come in from year to year.
