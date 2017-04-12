Murrieta man who sent lewd texts to teen girl is sentenced
A Murrieta man who harassed a 15-year-old girl, repeatedly sending her obscene photographs and messages via mobile phone, was sentenced Tuesday, April 11 to three years' probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. John Louis Colberg, 24, pleaded guilty last month to contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.
