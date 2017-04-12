Murrieta man who sent lewd texts to t...

Murrieta man who sent lewd texts to teen girl is sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A Murrieta man who harassed a 15-year-old girl, repeatedly sending her obscene photographs and messages via mobile phone, was sentenced Tuesday, April 11 to three years' probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. John Louis Colberg, 24, pleaded guilty last month to contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15) 5 hr Leslie 2
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) 22 hr adg986 69
Garage Sale Menifee (Mar '11) Apr 14 Ihateguysnamedralph 3
Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Mar '15) Apr 14 Sandra 2
Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Feb '15) Apr 14 Sandra 4
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16) Apr 12 tellinitlikeitis 6
What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09) Apr 11 RuffnReddy 62
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC