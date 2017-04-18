Menifee may join a number of Inland c...

Menifee may join a number of Inland communities targeting 'aggressive' solicitors

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Like other municipalities in the Inland region, the Menifee City Council is researching methods of discouraging panhandling while encouraging more constructive forms of assistance to the homeless and needy. With specific exceptions, panhandling is a constitutionally protected right - think free speech - that police must uphold.

