Man charged following $200,000 drug bust near Murrieta
A Mexican national has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities say they stopped the vehicle he was in and found nearly $200,000-worth of drugs. A 53-year-old Mexican national was charged Tuesday, April 11, with multiple drug-related felonies after Border Patrol agents found nearly $200,000-worth of drugs stashed in the SUV he was driving, officials said.
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|lisa jones
|7
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Rachel96
|52
|Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15)
|14 hr
|Leslie
|2
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|Mon
|adg986
|69
|Garage Sale Menifee (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Ihateguysnamedralph
|3
|Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Mar '15)
|Apr 14
|Sandra
|2
|Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|Sandra
|4
