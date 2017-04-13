Man charged following $200,000 drug b...

Man charged following $200,000 drug bust near Murrieta

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A Mexican national has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities say they stopped the vehicle he was in and found nearly $200,000-worth of drugs. A 53-year-old Mexican national was charged Tuesday, April 11, with multiple drug-related felonies after Border Patrol agents found nearly $200,000-worth of drugs stashed in the SUV he was driving, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16) 2 hr lisa jones 7
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) 7 hr Rachel96 52
News Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15) 14 hr Leslie 2
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) Mon adg986 69
Garage Sale Menifee (Mar '11) Apr 14 Ihateguysnamedralph 3
Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Mar '15) Apr 14 Sandra 2
Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Feb '15) Apr 14 Sandra 4
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC