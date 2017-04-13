Man charged following $200,000 drug bust near Murrieta

A Mexican national has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities say they stopped the vehicle he was in and found nearly $200,000-worth of drugs. A 53-year-old Mexican national was charged Tuesday, April 11, with multiple drug-related felonies after Border Patrol agents found nearly $200,000-worth of drugs stashed in the SUV he was driving, officials said.

