Illinois Football: Khalil Shakir stil...

Illinois Football: Khalil Shakir still keeping an eye on the Illini

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Writing Illini

The class of 2018 is extremely important for the Illinois football team. Lovie Smith needs to pull in a good group of players to continue building for the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Writing Illini.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) 14 hr Privera 53
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16) Tue lisa jones 7
News Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15) Tue Leslie 2
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) Apr 17 adg986 69
Garage Sale Menifee (Mar '11) Apr 14 Ihateguysnamedralph 3
Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Mar '15) Apr 14 Sandra 2
Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Feb '15) Apr 14 Sandra 4
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC