Driver Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Meth in Murrieta: CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a man allegedly smuggling nearly 35 pounds of meth in his car Thursday. Agents found the illegal drugs after conducting a traffic stop on the driver who was in a Ford Explorer heading north on Interstate 15. The dog alerted the agents to the rear area of the SUV where they found 35 bundles of meth in an aftermarket compartment built into the floor of the vehicle's rear cargo area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.