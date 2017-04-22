Construction blasts in Murrieta rock quiet neighborhood
Residents who live near a new home construction site in northern Murrieta are concerned about ongoing rock blasting that has covered homes and cars in dust and left some residents shaken by the tremors. Richard Billman hoses down his backyard house plants every day, washing off the dust kicked up by the blasting operations and grading work at a nearby new home construction site.
