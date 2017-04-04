California bill to eliminate "money b...

California bill to eliminate "money bail" clears first hurdle

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A bill to do away with California's longstanding "money bail" system - which, reform advocates say, punishes the poor for being poor - cleared its first legislative hurdle on Tuesday. Over the strong objections of the bail industry, the Senate Public Safety Committee passed the sweeping proposal to replace bail schedules with expanded "pretrial services" procedures to assess whether a defendant's release would pose a safety threat and to make sure they show up for their court dates.

