California bill to eliminate "money bail" clears first hurdle
A bill to do away with California's longstanding "money bail" system - which, reform advocates say, punishes the poor for being poor - cleared its first legislative hurdle on Tuesday. Over the strong objections of the bail industry, the Senate Public Safety Committee passed the sweeping proposal to replace bail schedules with expanded "pretrial services" procedures to assess whether a defendant's release would pose a safety threat and to make sure they show up for their court dates.
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|RuffnReddy
|62
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|EllieT
|51
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Lvnews
|5
|Missing Fallbrook man may have met foul play
|Apr 8
|Diana
|1
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Scammed by Richardson RV; DO NOT do business w... (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Leah Calac
|8
|Temecula Police Corruption (Feb '08)
|Mar 23
|Nobody
|108
