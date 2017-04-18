Boras Classic update

Boras Classic update

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Wave

First-round results : El Toro 1, Corona 0; Orange Lutheran 8, Gahr of Cerritos 2; Vista Murrieta 4, Chatsworth 2; Mira Costa of Manhattan Beach 2, JSerra 1; Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 6, Aliso Niguel 0; Huntington Beach 4, Damien of La Verne 1; Santiago of Corona 3, Bishop Amat of La Puente 1; Mater Dei 5, La Mirada 1. The Boras Classic continues Wednesday with these championship quarterfinals: El Toro vs. Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Huntington Beach at JSerra, 3 p.m.; and Vista Murrieta vs. Mira Costa at JSerra, 6 p.m.; and Santiago at Mater Dei, 6 p.m. In consolation bracket games today/WEDNESDAY: Corona VS.

