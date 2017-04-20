$200K worth of narcotics located during vehicle stop in Murrieta
A 53-year-old man was arrested Friday after Border Patrol agents discovered nearly $200,000 worth of narcotics hidden in a vehicle he was driving on Interstate 215 in Murrieta. Agents stopped the vehicle, a Dodge Journey SUV, on northbound I-215, near the Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. Exit around 1:30 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Sandra
|2
|Ktistie Rose , and Rebecca Messer - 1st service... (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Sandra
|4
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|Wed
|tellinitlikeitis
|6
|What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|62
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Apr 11
|EllieT
|51
|Missing Fallbrook man may have met foul play
|Apr 8
|Diana
|1
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC