$200K worth of narcotics located during vehicle stop in Murrieta

Tuesday Apr 11

A 53-year-old man was arrested Friday after Border Patrol agents discovered nearly $200,000 worth of narcotics hidden in a vehicle he was driving on Interstate 215 in Murrieta. Agents stopped the vehicle, a Dodge Journey SUV, on northbound I-215, near the Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. Exit around 1:30 pm.

