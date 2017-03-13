University of Alabama announces fall 2016 dean's and president's lists
A total of 11,758 students enrolled during the 2016 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0. The University of Alabama dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students with a full course load. Kylie Rae Lemaire of Murrieta was named to the dean's list, and Ryan Salerno Waelde of Murrieta was named to the president's list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Elsinore Valley News.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Mlondon8
|46
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Sun
|Laura
|3
|Strange Contrails/Chemtrails over Temecula (Jan '11)
|Mar 9
|Top1
|33
|Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08)
|Mar 7
|Well Well
|115
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Mar 4
|Joseph
|220
|Review: Computerized Accounting & Tax - Cathy B... (Jul '09)
|Feb 25
|Carmen Diaz
|12
|Scammed by Richardson RV; DO NOT do business w... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|C MURPHY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC