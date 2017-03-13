University of Alabama announces fall 2016 dean's and president's lists

A total of 11,758 students enrolled during the 2016 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0. The University of Alabama dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students with a full course load. Kylie Rae Lemaire of Murrieta was named to the dean's list, and Ryan Salerno Waelde of Murrieta was named to the president's list.

