Tale of cat with head stuck in peanut...

Tale of cat with head stuck in peanut butter jar has sad, happy ending

Tuesday

Closeup of Diane Chase, a foster kitten raiser from Murrieta, holding one of the kittens born Tuesday, March 21, to a stray cat rescued the day before in Homeland. The mother cat, whose head was stuck in a peanut butter jar, had to be euthanized due to her medical condition.

Murrieta, CA

