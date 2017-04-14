Scoop: the Toy Box on Abc - Friday, A...

Scoop: the Toy Box on Abc - Friday, April 14, 2017

The mentors and judges are faced with some tough decisions when they are presented with unique toy inventions that include a whimsical dual-sided book, a ballerina doll, pocket-sized cars, sweet-smelling fruit plushes and a piA ata in a backpack, on an all-new episode of ABC's "The Toy Box," airing on FRIDAY, APRIL 14 , on The ABC Television Network This week's toy inventions include: Butterfly Book - a unique double-sided book that makes story time even more fun Inventor: Michelle from Naples, Florida Ballerina Doll - a collection of dolls that articulate into ballet positions Inventor: Tiffany and Mark from Murrieta, California Snap N' Roll - pocket-sized cars that launch with a snap Inventor: Greg from Land O Lakes, Florida Lil Fruityz - fruit-scented plush with their own personalities Inventor: Jason from Hackettstown, New Jersey PiA ata Backpack - a twist on the party piA ata in the ... (more)

