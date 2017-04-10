Riverside Jail beating by inmate could cost Riverside County $6 million

The attorney for a man who was beaten into a vegetative state by his cellmate says his client will receive $6 million from Riverside County after jailers failed to notice an alert signal triggered by the victim or see a 20-minute brawl on a video monitor. Additionally, the city of Murrieta will pay $100,000, said the attorney who filed suit on behalf of Eddy Soriano.

