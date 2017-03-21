MurrietaMurrieta hospital fires 20 in...

MurrietaMurrieta hospital fires 20 in management shakeup

Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

It opened in 2011 to cheers from city officials and area residents who pined for more health care options in the region, which for a long time was served by only the Southwest Healthcare System hospitals in central Murrieta and Wildomar. LLUMC-Murrieta is a part of Loma Linda University Health - the umbrella organization encompassing Loma Linda University's eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospitals and more than 900 faculty physicians located across the Inland Empire in Southern California.

