MurrietaMenifee man arrested on suspicion of shooting at vehicle near Murrieta

Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested 21-year-old Andre Alvarez on Saturday, March 11, on suspicion that he shot at a vehicle in an area near Murrieta . A 21-year-old Menifee man was arrested Saturday, March 11, on suspicion that he shot at a vehicle in an unincorporated area near Murrieta, sheriff's officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.