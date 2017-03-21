MurrietaMenifee man arrested on suspicion of shooting at vehicle near Murrieta
Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested 21-year-old Andre Alvarez on Saturday, March 11, on suspicion that he shot at a vehicle in an area near Murrieta . A 21-year-old Menifee man was arrested Saturday, March 11, on suspicion that he shot at a vehicle in an unincorporated area near Murrieta, sheriff's officials said.
