MurrietaHemet man impersonating officer tries to pull over deputy in Murrieta, authorities say

A Hemet man who authorities say was impersonating a police officer tried to pull over an off-duty Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Murrieta on Tuesday, March 14. The deputy was driving his or her personal vehicle on Winchester Road near Murrieta Hot Springs about 12:30 p.m. when a white Dodge Dart pulled up behind the deputy and activated two red flashing lights on its windshield and a "police-type siren," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department. Skeptical of the vehicle, the deputy didn't pull over.

