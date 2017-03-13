MurrietaHemet man impersonating officer tries to pull over deputy in Murrieta, authorities say
A Hemet man who authorities say was impersonating a police officer tried to pull over an off-duty Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Murrieta on Tuesday, March 14. The deputy was driving his or her personal vehicle on Winchester Road near Murrieta Hot Springs about 12:30 p.m. when a white Dodge Dart pulled up behind the deputy and activated two red flashing lights on its windshield and a "police-type siren," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department. Skeptical of the vehicle, the deputy didn't pull over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Mar 15
|Mlondon8
|47
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Strange Contrails/Chemtrails over Temecula (Jan '11)
|Mar 9
|Top1
|33
|Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08)
|Mar 7
|Well Well
|115
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Mar 4
|Joseph
|220
|Review: Computerized Accounting & Tax - Cathy B... (Jul '09)
|Feb 25
|Carmen Diaz
|12
|Scammed by Richardson RV; DO NOT do business w... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|C MURPHY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC