MurrietaActors' maturity shines in Calvary Murrieta Christian's '12 Angry Jurors'
Calvary Murrieta Christian School's "12 Angry Jurors" may introduce female characters to the critically acclaimed 1957 film "12 Angry Men," but gender was the last thing on students' minds. Though organizers specifically changed the play so female students could participate, the 13 actors - one of whom plays a guard - were more focused on playing believable adults.
