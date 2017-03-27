Murrieta releases 2016 crime statisti...

Murrieta releases 2016 crime statistics showing 3rd lowest in city's history

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Lake Elsinore Valley News

The Murrieta Police Department is releasing the final 2016 crime statistics for the city. The 2016 numbers represent the third lowest crime rate in the city's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Elsinore Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) 5 hr jles2 49
Temecula Police Corruption (Feb '08) Mar 23 Nobody 108
Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08) Mar 22 Police Misconduct 116
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16) Mar 20 wade 4
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
Strange Contrails/Chemtrails over Temecula (Jan '11) Mar 9 Top1 33
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Mar 4 Joseph 220
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Riverside County was issued at March 28 at 8:12PM PDT

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC