Laurel Neighborhood at Spencer's Crossing Impresses With Beautiful...

Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta continues to impress homebuyers with its distinctive array of new-home neighborhoods that include the appealing Laurel by Woodside Homes. This beautiful single-family collection offers one- and two-story designs showcasing open-concept interiors with inviting entryways or foyers; large great rooms; well-appointed kitchens with islands; tranquil studies; second-floor lofts; first-floor bedrooms per plan; and two- or three-car garages.

