Laurel Neighborhood at Spencer's Crossing Impresses With Beautiful...

Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta continues to impress homebuyers with its distinctive array of new-home neighborhoods that include the appealing Laurel by Woodside Homes. This beautiful single-family collection offers one- and two-story designs showcasing open-concept interiors with inviting entryways or foyers; large great rooms; well-appointed kitchens with islands; tranquil studies; second-floor lofts; first-floor bedrooms per plan; and two- or three-car garages.
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Well Well
|115
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Mar 4
|Joseph
|220
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Feb 28
|Larry
|45
|Review: Computerized Accounting & Tax - Cathy B... (Jul '09)
|Feb 25
|Carmen Diaz
|12
|Scammed by Richardson RV; DO NOT do business w... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|C MURPHY
|6
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Katy Myers is located at 32619 Caden Ct. Winche...
|Feb 16
|Dave
|2
