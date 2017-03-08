Lake ElsinoreFelon who punched fireman in Lake Elsinore pleads guilty
A convicted felon who punched a Riverside County firefighter attempting to stop him from running in front of cars while high on drugs pleaded guilty Friday, March 3 to misdemeanor charges. Shawn Dustin Powell, 35, of Perris was arrested Wednesday after he tussled with first-responders in Lake Elsinore.
