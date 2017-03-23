ICE Agent Suspected of Helping Mexican Illegally Enter U.S.
A special agent with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's has been arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California . Felix Cisneros, age 42, is a 10-year veteran of ICE, who lives in Murrieta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Temecula Police Corruption (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Nobody
|108
|Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Police Misconduct
|116
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Ursulad
|48
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|Mar 20
|wade
|4
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Strange Contrails/Chemtrails over Temecula (Jan '11)
|Mar 9
|Top1
|33
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Mar 4
|Joseph
|220
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC