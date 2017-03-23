ICE Agent Suspected of Helping Mexica...

ICE Agent Suspected of Helping Mexican Illegally Enter U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A special agent with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's has been arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California . Felix Cisneros, age 42, is a 10-year veteran of ICE, who lives in Murrieta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Temecula Police Corruption (Feb '08) Thu Nobody 108
Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08) Wed Police Misconduct 116
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) Tue Ursulad 48
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16) Mar 20 wade 4
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
Strange Contrails/Chemtrails over Temecula (Jan '11) Mar 9 Top1 33
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Mar 4 Joseph 220
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC