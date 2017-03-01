Ex-Vista Murrieta football star now playing for Cerritos College charged, again, with rape
A former Vista Murrieta football star who faced rape charges as a juvenile and now plays for Cerritos College in Norwalk has been charged with the rape of a young woman, authorities announced Thursday. Prosecutors filed two counts of rape by force or fear against Kishawn Holmes, 21, on Feb. 24, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials and court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Sat
|Joseph
|220
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Feb 28
|Larry
|45
|Review: Computerized Accounting & Tax - Cathy B... (Jul '09)
|Feb 25
|Carmen Diaz
|12
|Scammed by Richardson RV; DO NOT do business w... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|C MURPHY
|6
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Katy Myers is located at 32619 Caden Ct. Winche...
|Feb 16
|Dave
|2
|Should Sun City Gardens Be Closed Down? (Jun '08)
|Feb 13
|Mary14
|29
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC