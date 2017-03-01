Ex-Vista Murrieta football star now p...

Ex-Vista Murrieta football star now playing for Cerritos College charged, again, with rape

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A former Vista Murrieta football star who faced rape charges as a juvenile and now plays for Cerritos College in Norwalk has been charged with the rape of a young woman, authorities announced Thursday. Prosecutors filed two counts of rape by force or fear against Kishawn Holmes, 21, on Feb. 24, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials and court records.

