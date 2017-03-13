Earthquakes strike near Loma Linda, B...

Earthquakes strike near Loma Linda, Banning

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

First, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit at 10:06 p.m. and was centered one mile east southeast of Loma Linda at a depth of 11 miles, according to Caltech. A few minutes later a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit eight miles north of Banning at a depth of 8.48 miles, CalTech's website reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) Wed Mlondon8 47
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
Strange Contrails/Chemtrails over Temecula (Jan '11) Mar 9 Top1 33
Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08) Mar 7 Well Well 115
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Mar 4 Joseph 220
Review: Computerized Accounting & Tax - Cathy B... (Jul '09) Feb 25 Carmen Diaz 12
Scammed by Richardson RV; DO NOT do business w... (Feb '15) Feb 25 C MURPHY 6
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC