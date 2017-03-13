Earthquakes strike near Loma Linda, Banning

First, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit at 10:06 p.m. and was centered one mile east southeast of Loma Linda at a depth of 11 miles, according to Caltech. A few minutes later a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit eight miles north of Banning at a depth of 8.48 miles, CalTech's website reports.

