'Destroyed' gun found in compliance searches

Fifteen people were arrested during multi-agency compliance searches in southwest Riverside County on Wednesday, March 22, that netted a firearm that had previously been reported destroyed by police, a news release said. More than 70 law enforcement officers from federal, state, and local agencies joined the Riverside County Central PACT Task Force to conduct a regional operation that focused on unannounced compliance searches of people on probation, mandatory supervision, parole and Post Release Community Supervision.

