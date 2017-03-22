Big Bear woman to stand trial in slaying at Menifee McDonald's

A woman accused of fatally shooting the father of her child during a confrontation in a Menifee McDonald's must stand trial for first-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Amanda Jeanne Harwood, of Big Bear, 37, could face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted in the October 2015 slaying of 39-year-old Joseph Hennings, of Murrieta.

