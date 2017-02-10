WSU football recruiting: LB Cole Dubo...

WSU football recruiting: LB Cole Dubots officially signs his letter of intent

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Coug Center

Following a long-time tradition going back to the Mike Price era, WSU has grabbed an athletic and speedy outside linebacker/nickel in Cole Dubuts out of Murrieta, California. Dubots, a running back whom WSU plans on converting to defense, wrapped up his recruitment Wednesday by officially signing his national letter of intent.

