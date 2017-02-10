WSU football recruiting: LB Cole Dubots officially signs his letter of intent
Following a long-time tradition going back to the Mike Price era, WSU has grabbed an athletic and speedy outside linebacker/nickel in Cole Dubuts out of Murrieta, California. Dubots, a running back whom WSU plans on converting to defense, wrapped up his recruitment Wednesday by officially signing his national letter of intent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coug Center.
