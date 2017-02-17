The Border Patrol Was Primed for Pres...

The Border Patrol Was Primed for President Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: New Yorker

One day in July, 2014, during a humanitarian crisis in which tens of thousands of Central American migrants crossed the U.S. border without papers, three government buses carried a group of women and children toward a Border Patrol station in Murrieta, California. Before they could get there, however, angry protesters gathered along a roadway to block their path, holding signs and chanting .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 35
Katy Myers is located at 32619 Caden Ct. Winche... Feb 16 Dave 2
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) Feb 14 Lori 40
Poll Should Sun City Gardens Be Closed Down? (Jun '08) Feb 13 Mary14 29
Murrieta Police misconduct (Mar '08) Feb 9 Murrietaeatdicks 114
Many Sonic Booms or Earthquakes Felt in Menifee? (Jan '10) Feb 4 tellinitlikeitis 39
Temecula Police Corruption (Feb '08) Feb 4 Camarofan66 104
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC