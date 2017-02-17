Taylor Robert Injury Update

Taylor Robert Injury Update

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Dirt Rider Magazine

After a crash at King of the Motos 2017 occurred, Taylor Robert was sidelined with a list of heavy internal injuries later detemined at the hospital and needed immediate surgeries to start the healing process. Check in on Taylor Robert's latest injury update after a bad crash at King of the Motos 2017 occurred.

