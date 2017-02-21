MurrietaMurrieta multiplex applying f...

MurrietaMurrieta multiplex applying for hard liquor license

Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Reading Cinema in Murrieta, the multiplex near the California Oaks Road interchange, has applied for a hard liquor license that would allow it to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits. The application comes on the heels of other theaters in the area seeking, and receiving, similar licenses that allow them to offer craft beers and colorful mixed drinks to patrons.

