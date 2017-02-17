MurrietaA Valentines Dance for the ages

MurrietaA Valentines Dance for the ages

Monday Feb 13

The folks over at Vineyard Place in Murrieta have experienced a few Valentine's Day dances in their lifetime, but it's always fun to go. More than a dozen students from Murrieta Canyon Academy and Murrieta Valley High School visited the memory care community on Monday, Feb. 13, for a dance between generations.

