MurrietaA Valentines Dance for the ages
The folks over at Vineyard Place in Murrieta have experienced a few Valentine's Day dances in their lifetime, but it's always fun to go. More than a dozen students from Murrieta Canyon Academy and Murrieta Valley High School visited the memory care community on Monday, Feb. 13, for a dance between generations.
