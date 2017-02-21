MenifeeMenifee council picks interim manager

MenifeeMenifee council picks interim ...

Menifee council picks interim manager

In hiring an interim city manager this week, Menifee's City Council opted for an administrator with a trove of experience in municipal administration. Bradley has more than three decades of experience in government, including about 15 years as city manager, plus several more years as an interim during his retirement.

