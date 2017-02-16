Lake ElsinoreTemecula man arrested af...

Lake ElsinoreTemecula man arrested after Lake Elsinore deputies chase stolen vehicle

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A 23-year-old Temecula man was arrested Friday, Jan. 10, on suspicion of leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car from Lake Elsinore to the Murrieta area. Tyler Nutting was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, receiving known stolen property and reckless evading, according to online jail records.

