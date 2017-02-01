Wheaton College names students to dea...

Wheaton College names students to dean's list for fall 2016 semester

Thursday Jan 26

Wheaton College named Kody Thomburg of Murrieta and Hannah Lambert of Temecula to the dean's list for the fall 2016 semester. The dean's list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on the 4.0 scale.

