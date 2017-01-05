Tom Etherington Appointed As Vice President Of KTM Group
KTM North America Inc. is pleased to announce that Tom Etherington has recently been promoted to Vice President of Sales for KTM Group North America, effective immediately. In this new role, Etherington will oversee the sales departments for both KTM North America, Inc. and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America.
