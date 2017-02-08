Three from Orange County among group arrested in Inland mail theft and drug incident
Six people were arrested in Murrieta after a resident reported people going through mailboxes before dawn Thursday, the Murrieta Police Department reported. The first officers to arrive detained four people on Spinning Wheel Drive who matched the descriptions given by the caller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Myers is located at 32619 Caden Ct. Winche...
|Feb 5
|Katy
|1
|Many Sonic Booms or Earthquakes Felt in Menifee? (Jan '10)
|Feb 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|39
|Temecula Police Corruption (Feb '08)
|Feb 4
|Camarofan66
|104
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Jan 31
|ShawnaM
|37
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro...
|Jan 31
|WadeScott
|3
|Amanda Hardy is located at 33758 Amberton Dr. W...
|Jan 30
|Amanda
|1
|Drug Arrests: Perris and Menifee students snare... (Dec '13)
|Jan 28
|Carlos
|4
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC