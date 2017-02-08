Three from Orange County among group ...

Three from Orange County among group arrested in Inland mail theft and drug incident

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Wave

Six people were arrested in Murrieta after a resident reported people going through mailboxes before dawn Thursday, the Murrieta Police Department reported. The first officers to arrive detained four people on Spinning Wheel Drive who matched the descriptions given by the caller.

