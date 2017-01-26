Thousands of women, others rally in Riverside to protest Trumpa s policies
Thousands chant and hold signs as they march to Riverside City Hall during The Women's March on Riverside in Riverside Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. RIVERSIDE >> A loud but peaceful crowd of more than 4,000 people packed Riverside's Main Street mall and marched through the streets of downtown Saturday morning, Jan. 21, to support equality and women's rights and to protest the new president's words and actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for child possibly drowned in ...
|Mon
|sharon mungall
|1
|KIRBY VACUUMS SCAMS-ACE company in murrieta (Oct '07)
|Jan 22
|Johnny tag
|432
|Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons
|Jan 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Jan 19
|Memick14
|35
|Chevron gas station
|Jan 19
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Drug Arrests: Perris and Menifee students snare... (Dec '13)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|3
|HemetHEMET: Escaping the heat in mid-county (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Grape Soda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC