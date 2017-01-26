That trumpet you heard in a Rogue Onea ? This Pacific Symphony musician played it
Trumpeter Barry Perkins with his custom made silver-plated C trumpet in his Murrieta, California, home on January 18, 2017. Perkins is the principal trumpet for the Pacific Symphony and he plays the lead trumpet you hear in Rogue One, Star Wars VII, Avatar and the upcoming Cars 3. When Barry Perkins puts a trumpet to his lips, instrument and man meld into one and the notes fill your soul.
