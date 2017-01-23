TemeculaHomeless student among those helped by Assistance League of Temecula Valley
Jennifer Aluizo might have been homeless, but thanks to the assistance from the Assistance League of Temecula Valley she is now a college senior at Cal State San Marcos. "Three of our programs stepped in to provide new school clothes," said Electra Demos, past president and current board member, and Aluizo attended financial literacy seminars put on by the Assistance League's Operation Shades.
