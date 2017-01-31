Signing Day profile: Vista Murrieta cornerback Javelin Guidry
Of note: Guidry, a Texas native who moved to California for his senior season, made quite an impression at Vista Murrieta, tallying four interceptions and more than 35 passes defensed. He finished second in the HSGameTime Defensive Player of the Year voting.
