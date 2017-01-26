REACH Air Medical Services Plans Open...

REACH Air Medical Services Plans Opening of New Air Ambulance Base in Murrieta, California

REACH Air Medical Services announces the planned opening of its critical care air ambulance base in Murrieta, California with service starting in April, 2017. The base will be located at the French Valley Airport and provide 24/7 air medical transports to the local community and surrounding region.

